Madge P. Coiro, 88, of Alexandria Bay, passed away early Sunday morning at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Madge P. Coiro, 88, of Alexandria Bay, passed away early Sunday morning at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

She was born January 4, 1933 in Alexandria Bay, daughter of Bjarne and Mary Seymour Petterson. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1950. She married Michael J. Coiro on August 2, 1958 in Alexandria Bay, while he was stationed at Pine Camp. Mr. Coiro passed away on February 22, 1980.

Except for a few years in Manhattan, Madge lived her entire life in Alexandria Bay. The old timers fondly remember her marching through town as the snappy drum majorette of the school’s marching band. She loved the River and spent as much time as she could on it. She was one of the founding members of the Alexandria Bay Figure Skating club, which has been active for over 50 years. She loved watching her granddaughter Marah skate on her synchronized team and her grandson Cameron play hockey. Madge loved to talk and would strike up a conversation with everyone she would come in contact with. She was an involved member of the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church. In her later years, she truly enjoyed time spent with her Tuesday lunch ladies and volunteering at the Alexandria Community Thrift Store. She will be greatly missed by the River communities.

Madge worked as a switchboard operator for the phone company, then as a bookkeeper for Pharoh Enterprises and lastly, for many years as a bookkeeper for Rogers Marina, Alexandria Bay.

She is survived by her daughter Marcelle Coiro Morgan and her husband, Clark, her beloved grandchildren, Marah Clarke and her husband, Brent, and Cameron Morgan, and her cherished great grandsons Bennett and Beckham Clarke. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Michael, who was the one and only love of her life, aunts, Lillian Lee and Hjordis Pharoah, and uncle, John Lee.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced in the spring of 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church or the Alexandria Bay Figure Skating Club.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.