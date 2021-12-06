Advertisement

Mark Sheldon Durham Jr., 28, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mark Sheldon Durham Jr., 28, died peacefully on December 4, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, New York.

He was born on February 28, 1993 to Mark Durham Sr. & Mary (Davey) McConnell.Mark attended Hermon Dekalb Central School.

He is survived by his father, Mark Durham, of Ogdensburg; his mother, Mary McConnell, of Fine NY; and his siblings, Angela Tebeau, Hermon; Cynthia Niles, Canton; and Tiffany Haywood of Fine, NY.

He is also survived by 2 special nieces, Harley & Kelly and 5-nephews, James Jr., Connor, Nathanial, Carter and Carson. He was so proud of his nieces and nephews, he absolutely adored them.

Mark was a proud runner-up in a contest to design a symbol for Oggy & Friends, the mascot for the Ogdensburg Pride and Beautification Commission’s Educational Campaign on cleaning up after dogs.

There will be no calling hours, per his wishes he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date by his family and close friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.laruepitcher.com

