Mary Agnes Wood, 90, formerly of Heuvelton

LEESBURG, Florida (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Mary Agnes Wood, age 90, of Leesburg, FL and formerly of Heuvelton, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family later next year. Mrs. Wood passed away at her home in Leesburg, FL, under the care of hospice on Friday, December 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Mary is survived by her sister, Patricia Martel of Ogdensburg, NY, nieces and nephews, Sharlene Love of Heuvelton, NY, Ellen Fike and her husband, Francis, of Bolivia, NC, Kevin Wood and his wife, Tina, of Ogdensburg, NY, Stephanie Barr and her husband, Matthew, of Stafford, VA, Michael Countryman and his wife, Renee, of Ponchatoula, LA, Timothy Martel and his wife, Connie, of Oregon, Melanie Cole and husband, Mike, of Ogdensburg, NY, Kimberly Healy and her husband, Jim and Todd Trottier and his wife, Christy and Timothy Elkins; and a cousin, Frances Raven of Syracuse, NY.

She is predeceased by a sister, Joan A. Lumley, in 2020.

Mary was born on August 8, 1931, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Michael J. and Esther (Smithers) Denny. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1949. Mary married Paul Lester Wood on October 11, 1949, at St. Raphael’s Rectory in Heuvelton with Rev. Romauld Reiter officiating. He predeceased her on March 9, 2021. Mary and her husband, Paul, owned the Woods IGA from 1956 until 1975.

Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Lisbon, NY and the N.Y. Club in Leesburg, FL.

Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Raphael’s Church, 5 Clinton St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

