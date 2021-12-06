A rather active start to the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will see early lows tonight as a warm front is set to move through later tonight.

Once the warm front moves through winds will start to pick up and become rather gusty by Monday morning. A few isolated locations could see winds up to 60 MPH between 4 AM and 7 AM Monday. After that winds will only be gusting to 50 MPH. Highs Monday will reach the mid 50s by 1 PM and then a cold front will drop them back in to the 30s by 6 PM. Lake effect snow will be possible Monday night and Tuesday as winds remain breezy. Gusty westerly winds Monday evening and overnight will lead to increased wave action along the Jefferson County lakeshore which could lead to some lakeshore flooding. Because of this a Lakeshore Flood Warning as been issued for Jefferson County for Monday evening and overnight.

Shifting winds and the lack of upper air moisture will limit snow accumulation on the Tug Hill to just 3 to 6 inches. Watertown could pick up a quick inch as locations north of the city will see little to nothing.

Temperatures this week will remain cool.

