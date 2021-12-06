Advertisement

St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges

File photo of Tony Arquiett
File photo of Tony Arquiett(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOWN OF BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett faces drunk driving and cocaine possession charges following a weekend crash.

In an arrest blotter posted to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Facebook page, Arquiett was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, and failure to keep right.

Arquiett’s lawyer, Ed Narrow, said Arquiett is “deeply disappointed” in his decisions made on December 4 and expresses his remorse.

Narrow also said Arquiett, who represents Helena, plans to stay on as a county legislator while the case in pending.

Arquiett is scheduled to appear in Bombay Town Court on January 14.

