St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges

TOWN OF BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett faces drunk driving and cocaine possession charges following a weekend crash.

In an arrest blotter posted to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Facebook page, Arquiett was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, and failure to keep right.

Arquiett’s lawyer, Ed Narrow, said Arquiett is “deeply disappointed” in his decisions made on December 4 and expresses his remorse.

Narrow also said Arquiett, who represents Helena, plans to stay on as a county legislator while the case in pending.

Arquiett is scheduled to appear in Bombay Town Court on January 14.

