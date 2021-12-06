State dismisses complaint against Ogdensburg Councillor Fisher

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Division of Human Rights has dismissed a complaint filed against Ogdensburg City Councillor Steve Fisher.

In June, the director of the Ogdensburg Public Library, Penny Kerfien, accused Fisher and the city of sexual discrimination for a comment Fisher posted on Facebook.

In dismissing the complaint, the state said Kerfien failed to state a claim it can investigate as there is no employment relationship between her and the city.

Even if there was, it said the city had no control over Fisher’s actions.

The decision also said the city’s library funding decisions are not subject to review by the human rights division.

“It was just trying to basically make an attempt to silence me and to basically slander me, and that’s why we have attorneys,” said Fisher.

He said he is now considering legal action of his own. Kerfien had no comment.

See the state’s dismissal of the complaint below:

