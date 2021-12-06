Advertisement

Troopers ask for help finding missing woman

Rosanna Brady
Rosanna Brady(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVA, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old Oneida County woman is missing and state police are asking the public to help find her.

Troopers say Rosanna Brady of Ava, N.Y., was reported missing by family members on December 1.Her mother last saw her at around 3 p.m. that day .

Family members say Brady left the home wearing a tan jacket and tan boots. She may have been driving a black 1997 Toyota Corolla with New York license plate JHX-4094.

Anyone with information can call state police at 315-366-6000.

