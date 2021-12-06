Advertisement

Wind & rain today turning to wind & snow tonight

By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early temperatures ranged from below freezing in St. Lawrence County to around 40 in other spots.

Those colder temperatures meant for some slippery conditions, causing many schools to delay. A winter weather advisory for that county was set to end at 7 a.m. Monday.

It’s going to be windy and rainy today.

There’s a high wind warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.

There’s a wind advisory for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondack region until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Lake effect snow starts up this evening, prompting a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Snow totals could range from 3-8 inches in the hardest-hit areas.

Places outside a narrow lake effect band could see little to no snow. Monday’s highs could reach the low 50s.

Temperatures plummet overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Lake effect snow and wind continue Tuesday, although there’ll be sunshine outside the lake effect area. Highs will only be in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Wednesday. Highs will again be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and 30.

It will be 40 and cloudy on Friday.

There’s a mix of rain and snow for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will vary widely, though, with highs around 50 on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Omicron found in NY, Samaritan gets a state testing site
Fatal Car Crash
Town of Clayton crash claims 19-year-old’s life
A home in the Town of Lorraine is a total loss after an early morning fire ravaged the...
Town of Lorraine home a total loss after early morning fire
COVID-19
‘Critical’ COVID situation has Jefferson County eyeing state of emergency
Sunday marked the start of a little Watertown store’s story.
Watertown bookstore’s story started this weekend

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
7 News this Evening Weather
A rather active start to the week
7 News this Evening Weather
7 News this Evening Weather
7
Snow on Saturday