Wind & rain today turning to wind & snow tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early temperatures ranged from below freezing in St. Lawrence County to around 40 in other spots.

Those colder temperatures meant for some slippery conditions, causing many schools to delay. A winter weather advisory for that county was set to end at 7 a.m. Monday.

It’s going to be windy and rainy today.

There’s a high wind warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.

There’s a wind advisory for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondack region until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Lake effect snow starts up this evening, prompting a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Snow totals could range from 3-8 inches in the hardest-hit areas.

Places outside a narrow lake effect band could see little to no snow. Monday’s highs could reach the low 50s.

Temperatures plummet overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Lake effect snow and wind continue Tuesday, although there’ll be sunshine outside the lake effect area. Highs will only be in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Wednesday. Highs will again be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and 30.

It will be 40 and cloudy on Friday.

There’s a mix of rain and snow for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will vary widely, though, with highs around 50 on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday.

