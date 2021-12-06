Winifred “Winnie” Laughton Dunn, 87, of Lowville

Winifred “Winnie” Laughton Dunn, 87, formerly of the Number Four Road, passed away on Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Winifred “Winnie” Laughton Dunn, 87, formerly of the Number Four Road, passed away on Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 9th from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 pm and a private family funeral service will follow at Iseneker Funeral Home. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in her memory to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 or to support her love for animals through the Lewis County Humane Society, 6390 Pine Grove Rd., Glenfield, NY 13367.

Winnie is survived by her children, Linda and Dennis Foster of Florida; Paul Dunn of Glenfield; Patricia and Larry LaFlesh of Croghan; her grandchildren JoAnna and Joe Melnik, Kelly and Dennis Roes, David and Jill Foster, Jessica Ward and Bill Wright, Jacob Ward and Julia Sullivan, Jeb Ward and Lora Sullivan and nine great-grandchildren; Taylor, Devin, John, Sarah, Drake, Aria, Randy, Raiden and Mira; two brothers, Frank Laughton of Kehl, Germany; Chris (Mary) Laughton of Kitchener, Canada; and a sister, Agnes Holian of Widnes, England; and extended family in Canada and England.

She is predeceased by her sisters Frances Laughton, Kathleen Laughton, Ellen “Nellie” Dyas, Sheila Dyas and a brother John Laughton of Widnes, England.

Winnie was born on December 19, 1933 in Widnes England, a daughter of the late John and Ellen “Nellie” Laughton. She married Gordon A. Dunn, on July 18, 1953, later ending in divorce. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree from Potsdam College. Winnie was employed by Kraft, Lowville Academy, Lewis County General Hospital, NYS DDSO and in many other public serving professional jobs throughout her career. Winnie was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville.

She was known in the community as kind-spirited, fun-loving and a wonderful storyteller. Her stories often came from frequent travels abroad to reconnect with her family and friends. She loved to sing, write, dance and spend time with her pets, loved ones and friends.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.