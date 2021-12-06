Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on JCC plan, truck drivers & bookstore

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is set to bring a presence to downtown Watertown. JCC will use $2.5 million of state money to turn space on Franklin Street into an entrepreneurship education and training center:

I would love to work here.

Jordan Stevens

What are they doing about parking? It’s hard to find a spot now on the square.

Steven Marcinkowski

Will this piece of property become tax exempt as a college will own it?

Tari Peters Briggs

There’s a shortage of truck drivers transporting goods. A new state law looks to fill the need in New York by letting younger drivers behind the wheel. We asked for your thoughts:

Kids can’t drive as it is. What makes them think they’ll be good truck drivers?

Kenneth Durham

You can go in the army and fight for our country at 18, so you absolutely should be able to drive a truck.

Michael Patchen

There’s a bookstore in Watertown again. The Little Bookstore opened over the weekend:

It’s a wonderful idea, but really, I’m just going to buy my books on Amazon.

Spacey McDoodle

Congratulations! Something that has been needed for a long time.

Stephanie Halferty

