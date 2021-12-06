Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, of Copenhagen

Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with his family by his side.

Zach was born on June 26, 1998, the son of Elwood “Woody” Waugh and Trishia “Trish” Canell. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 2017. During high school, he worked on local farms in the area. After his schooling, he worked for Owl Wire, as well as various local construction companies. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Paverite, Inc. in Copenhagen, NY.

Zach is survived by his beloved 3-year-old son, Owen “Owie Bug” Elwood Waugh; his girlfriend and Owen’s mother, Kendra “Chip” Bourgeois; their family dog, Sadie; his father, Woody Waugh and his girlfriend, Annie Boliver; and his mother, Trish Canell. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Shelley Waugh of Copenhagen and his maternal grandmother, Deb Canell, of Lowville; his Waugh family, Donald “Cal” & Andi Waugh of Stone Mountain, Georgia; Chuck and Lisa Waugh of Watertown, NY; Amanda “Mandy” Strickler of Norton Shores, Michigan; cousins, Jordan Waugh, Jaryn McAleney, Jayden Waugh, and Brennan and Gaige Strickler; his Canell family, Jackie Canell and cousins, Miranda Canell and Heather Yousey. He is also survived by Kendra’s family including her mom, Kristen Hutchins and Mike Fey; her dad, Jamie Bourgeois and Ashley Skiff; “Papa Don” Bourgeois; and Kendra’s siblings, Miranda and Jenna Bourgeois and Angelo Aiello.

He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Donnie Waugh and Harry Canell.

Zach loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling. He loved modifying trucks, wheelers, and sleds to make them go faster with the help of Kendra’s family, Jamie and Mike. He enjoyed drag racing snowmobiles and entering truck pulls. He loved his Dodge Cummins, doing burnouts and watching the smoke roll. He loved being in his dad’s garage whether it was welding, working on one of his toys, or simply just hanging out. He had the privilege of helping his mom with her horses. He also enjoyed playing darts and cornhole. Zach had an amazing heart and was very kind and caring to everyone around him. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it. Zach had a lot of friends and touched the hearts of many people. He loved his family, especially his son, Owen.

Calling hours will be held from 2-7 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A celebration-of-life gathering will be held from 2-5 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Copenhagen Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, food donations are welcome and can be sent directly to the Copenhagen Fire Hall on Saturday. Further memorial donations can be made in Owen Waugh’s name, C/O Carthage Savings Bank, 313 State St., Carthage NY 13619 where a trust fund will be established.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

