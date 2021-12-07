Advertisement

10th Mountain Division to be represented at Bob Dole's funeral

Bob Dole
Bob Dole(MGN, U.S. Congress)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The family of the late U.S. Senator Bob Dole has asked for the 10th Mountain Division to be in Washington, D.C. later this week for funeral services.

Fort Drum says the commanding general of the division, Major General Milford Beagle, along with Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas, will go to the Capitol to be part of the services.

Some services will be public, like at the World War II Memorial.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98 and earned war hero status fighting with the original 10th Mountain Division in Italy during World War II.

Also part of the services will be General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former commander of the 10th Mountain Division, will be the escort for Bob Dole’s widow, former Senator Elizabeth Dole.

