TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Alice I. Duprey, 58, of Tupper Lake, NY, will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 7:00PM with Rev. Douglas Decker officiating at Frary-Stuart Funeral Home, Tupper Lake. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral services at the funeral home. Mrs. Duprey passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.

Alice is survived by her children, Anthony Sweet and his wife Rochelle and their two children Dayton and Davin of Cleveland, TN, Crystal Miller and her husband, Cody Miller, and Danielle Duprey of North Richmond Hills TX; her parents, Charles Jr. and Alice Baker of Tupper Lake, NY; her siblings, Charles Baker and his wife, Cynthia Baker, of Medina, NY and Linda Tyo and her husband, Ray, of Canton, NY; aunts and uncles, Edward Dukett of Saranac Lake, NY and Mary Besaw of Saranac Lake, NY; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alice was born on April 9, 1963, in Saranac Lake, NY, the daughter of Charles Jr. and Alice (Dukett) Baker. She graduated from Tupper Lake Central School in 1981. Alice was employed by Amazon in a fulfilment center in Charleston, TN for about ten years.

Alice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sitting by the water, visiting waterfalls, and had a large collection of model carrousel horses.

Donations may be made in Alice’s memory to the American Cancer Society or Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

