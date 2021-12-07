Arts All-Star: Gabby Earl

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Gabby Earl likes to photograph dew on the grass, animals, “pretty much anything outside I can get a good picture of.”

The South Lewis visual artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

The key, she says, is to see subjects differently. “Look at something and think of the back story, what it’s been through, and just find the beauty in it.”

Watch the video to see some of her photos and to learn more about her.

