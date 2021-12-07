Charles G. Horton, Sr., 78, of Norfolk

Charles G. Horton, Sr., 78, of State Highway 310, passed away Sunday evening, December 5, 2021 at North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Charles G. Horton, Sr., 78, of State Highway 310, passed away Sunday evening, December 5, 2021 at North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena after a brief illness.

Charles was born on October 18, 1943 in Massena, the son of the late Gerald Horton and Betty Perkins (Bell) and attended schools in Massena. He married Kathy Stone at their home and enjoyed 39 years of marriage before she predeceased him on April 13, 2019.

Charles owned and operated Orthotics in Potsdam for several years and had previously worked for the Massena Observer, Verville’s Flowers, General Motors, Fay Motors, and Frenchie’s Chevrolet at one time. He was a member of the St. Lawrence County Power Museum and enjoyed old cars, rebuilding tractors, woodworking, and sitting outside enjoying nature.

Charles is survived by his children, Charles Jr. and Tammy Horton of Norfolk; Sarah Horton of Norfolk; and Casey Horton of Waddington; his grandchildren, Kyle Horton and Amanda Perkins; his great grandchildren, Riley and Bailey Perkins; and a brother, Michael Bell of Massena.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Sandy Hutchins.

A celebration of his life will be held at his home, 3740 State Highway 310 on Friday, December 10th from 2-7:00 PM. Burial will be held privately in Louisville Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to the St. Lawrence County Power Museum.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.