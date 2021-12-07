Darius R. Gamel, 53, of Adams, died Tuesday December 7, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Darius R. Gamel, 53, of Adams, died Tuesday December 7, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. It was his wish to have no services held.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born March 28, 1968 in Saskatchewan, Canada, son of Larry Lee and Joan Carol (Bode) Gamel, he moved to the United States when he was young, becoming a US citizen.

Darius worked locally for Berry Brothers Lumber, Adams, as a heavy machine operator, retiring in 2018.

He is survived by his longtime companion Michele Schirtz, five children Brittney Babcock, (VA), Matthew Gamel (Watertown, NY), Hannah Gamel (TX), Darius Gamel Jr (Watertown, NY), Francesca Gamel (Lyme, NY) and a son Joshua Weslowski (Adams, NY) who he thought of as his own; step-mother Betty Lynn Gamel-Delvin (FL); two brothers Robert Scott Game (IN), Dannell Todd Gamel (VA); two sisters Lorene Gamel-Kirland-Garvey (AK), Tamara Elizabeth Gamel-Bartholamew-Brewer; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents and a son Travis Gamel.

Darius enjoyed watching Sci-Fi movies.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.