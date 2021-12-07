Democratic leaders back Castelli bid for congress

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leaders of the Democratic Party across northern New York have endorsed Matt Castelli for congress.

Castelli is one of four Democrats who have announced plans to run for NY-21, the north country’s seat in congress, now held by Republican Elise Stefanik.

In a statement late Monday the Democratic party chairs for every county in NY-21 - except Washington County - said Castelli’s “15 years as a non-partisan public servant...uniquely positions him to challenge Stefanik on issues of national security including Ft. Drum and border security.”

“Practically, this helps us in organizing,” Castelli told 7 News Tuesday. “Elections are won on the ground - and having the ability to build out this broad coalition of folks from both a leadership and a committee level in every single community.”

Castelli, a native of Poughkeepsie NY, moved to Saratoga earlier this year, which allows him to run in the 21st.

He’s a former CIA officer who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was also director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council and served in both the Obama and Trump White Houses.

In their statement, the county chairs also cited Castelli’s “robust fund-raising” and “engagement of voters.”

According to federal election reports, Castelli raised $257,000 between July and the end of September, second to Matt Putorti, another candidate, who raised $351,000 between mid-June and the end of September.

Castelli has also received the endorsement of the St. Lawrence and Essex County Democratic Committees.

Democratic party leaders have said they want to back one candidate early, because whoever that candidate is faces the formidable task of competing against Stefanik, who has easily won election four times, has raised millions of dollars and who is now the number three Republican in the House of Representatives.

“Matt Castelli’s steadfast grit, support and respect for the laws of this nation provides voters with an authentic representative and true patriot here in NY21,” the 11 county chairs said in their statement.

“In listening to voters in my travels across each of the twelve counties in our district, one thing is clear: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik puts her personal ambition and party before the needs of the people in the North Country,” Castelli said in a statement.

“I will always put my country and our district before party, especially when it comes to lowering the costs of basic needs for working families like housing and childcare, ending the pandemic and helping our economy fully recover, and investing in our local roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.”

Castelli, Putorti, Bridie Farrell and Ezra Watson have all declared they’re running. The election is next November.

Stefanik is likely to have one other large advantage as well; right now, there are 50,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in NY-21. That number may grow, as Democrats redraw the maps of congressional districts in New York and try to make more ‘Democrat friendly’ districts elsewhere in the state.

