Dorothy M. Flora, 91, of Watertown

Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. Flora, Watertown, passed away at home Tuesday, December 7th. She was 91 years old. The funeral service will be 7:00pm Monday, December 13th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 4:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

