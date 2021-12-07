Douglas “Doug” Craig, 71, of Lisbon

Doug passed away on Sunday evening, December 5, 2021, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Douglas “Doug” Craig, age 71, of Lisbon, NY, will be on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1:00PM at St. Raphael church with Father O’Brien officiating. Doug passed away on Sunday evening, December 5, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Douglas is survived and will be missed by his mother, Elaine Craig of Lisbon, NY; his brothers, Duane Craig and his wife, Cheryl, of Blanket, TX, David Craig and Sarah Denny of Rensselaer Falls, NY, Gregory Craig and his wife, Kim, of Honeoye Falls, NY; his sisters, Louise Davis and her husband, Bud, of Okeechobee, FL, Marcia Statt and her husband, Bryan, of Marion, NY, Dawn Adams and her husband, Tim, of Ogdensburg, NY; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Roger Craig.

Doug was born on October 8, 1950 in Ogdensburg, NY the son of Roger Craig and Elaine (Rishe) Craig. Following graduation from Lisbon Central High School in 1968, Doug was employed by the U.S Postal Service in Rensselaer Falls, NY until his retirement in 2014.

Douglas enjoyed horse racing, the stock market, James Bond movies, buying and working on classic cars.

Douglas was honored to be a member of the Knights of Columbus out of St. Mary’s in Canton, NY for twenty years.

In Lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to: Knights of Columbus Sarto council #1059 30 Miner Street Canton, NY 13617

Eternal rest grant unto him, O, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. May his soul and all the souls of the faithfully departed. Rest in peace. Amen.

