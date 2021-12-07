Advertisement

Driver shortage causes changes to Watertown CItiBus schedule

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Starting Tuesday, Watertown’s CitiBus will be shortening the time of its runs.

Fixed routes Monday through Friday will now start at 8:20 a.m., with the last run of the day at 5 p.m.

The Department of Public Works says it’s because there’s a shortage of bus drivers.

It lists the changes as temporary, but says they’re until further notice.

There are no changes to the Saturday schedule or para-transit run by Cleveland Services.

