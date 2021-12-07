Advertisement

Edwin J. Lawton, 73, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Edwin J. Lawton, 73, died on Monday, December 6, 2021.
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Edwin J. Lawton, 73, died on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Edwin was born in Carthage on January 17, 1948, son of the late Clinton W. and Josephine B. (Baker) Lawton.  He attended school in Natural Bridge.  After his schooling he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.  Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he went on to work for Timeless Frames in Watertown for over 25 years, retiring in 2012.  Edwin enjoyed woodworking and listening to music.

On September 27, 1969 he married Priscilla O. Sanders in Harrisville.

Survivors include his wife, Priscilla; one daughter, Sabrina (John) Bushey of West Carthage; 2 sons, Edwin (Candy) Lawton Jr. of Carthage and Joseph (Lumilla) Lawton of Croghan; one sister, Lillian (Gary) Fayette of Gouverneur; and Mary Baker (Nier) of Watertown, who was raised with the family; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Lawton of Carthage; a brother-in-law, James Sanders of Syracuse; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by two brothers, Roger & James Lawton; and four sisters, Leona Doyle, Geraldine George, Genevieve Hubbard, and Sandra Lawton.

No public services will be held.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

