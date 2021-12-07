Highlights & scores: girls on the ice & the hardwood
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Girls took center stage in both hockey and basketball Monday.
Canton faced off against Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ hockey.
Four minutes into the game, Eliza Croyer from the point, Kylee Todd slaps home the rebound. And it’s 1-0 Canton.
Two minutes later, the Bears strike again. Lucy Dakoto to Katherine Smith. It’s 2-0 Canton.
On the bad clear for the Bears, Faith Warner alone in front of the net, puts S-LP on the board.
Dakoto scores from along the boards, giving Canton at 3-1 lead.
Saranac-Lake Placid gets a hot start to the middle period when Brooklyn Shumway slides the puck into the corner of the net.
Forty-seven seconds later, Dariana Patterson lifts a wrister that ties the game at 3-3.
Smith muscles past the S-LP defense, restoring the Bears’ lead at 4-3. She would also score the game winner in overtime, as Canton nipped Saranac-Lake Placid 6-5.
In girls’ NAC basketball, it was Canton visiting Potsdam.
Kaylee Klassen splashes a three-pointer to open the game and it’s 3-0 Canton.
Josie Gabriel on the putback. Making it 5-0 Bears.
Tatiana Burks-Carista with a little zigzag move, then drops in Potsdam’s first bucket.
Amelia Rodee from the paint for 2.
Burks-Carista feeds to Katelyn Davis for the wide-open lay-in. It’s 7-4 Canton.
Emma Brosell with the steal starts a Potsdam run.
Julia VanWagner kicks out to Cathryn Todd for the 3-ball.
Mattigan Porter from the low-block for 2 more.
Canton pulls away for a 68-25 win.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Beaver River 41, Thousand Islands 33
Lowville 89, Immaculate Heart 24
Girls’ high school basketball
Edwards-Knox 50, Morristown 27
Colton-Pierrepont 54, Brushton-Moira 46
Heuvelton 72, Hermon-DeKalb 27
Lisbon 42, Harrisville 16
Massena 44, Malone 32
Norwood-Norfolk 40, Chateaugay 26
Canton 68,Potsdam 25
St. Lawrence Central 57, Salmon River 26
Boys’ high school hockey
OFA 6, Tupper Lake 3
Girls’ high school hockey
Canton 6, Saranac-Lake Placid 5
Malone 12, Beekmantown 0
High school volleyball
South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0
Carthage 3, General Brown 0
