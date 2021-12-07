Highlights & scores: girls on the ice & the hardwood

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Girls took center stage in both hockey and basketball Monday.

Canton faced off against Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ hockey.

Four minutes into the game, Eliza Croyer from the point, Kylee Todd slaps home the rebound. And it’s 1-0 Canton.

Two minutes later, the Bears strike again. Lucy Dakoto to Katherine Smith. It’s 2-0 Canton.

On the bad clear for the Bears, Faith Warner alone in front of the net, puts S-LP on the board.

Dakoto scores from along the boards, giving Canton at 3-1 lead.

Saranac-Lake Placid gets a hot start to the middle period when Brooklyn Shumway slides the puck into the corner of the net.

Forty-seven seconds later, Dariana Patterson lifts a wrister that ties the game at 3-3.

Smith muscles past the S-LP defense, restoring the Bears’ lead at 4-3. She would also score the game winner in overtime, as Canton nipped Saranac-Lake Placid 6-5.

In girls’ NAC basketball, it was Canton visiting Potsdam.

Kaylee Klassen splashes a three-pointer to open the game and it’s 3-0 Canton.

Josie Gabriel on the putback. Making it 5-0 Bears.

Tatiana Burks-Carista with a little zigzag move, then drops in Potsdam’s first bucket.

Amelia Rodee from the paint for 2.

Burks-Carista feeds to Katelyn Davis for the wide-open lay-in. It’s 7-4 Canton.

Emma Brosell with the steal starts a Potsdam run.

Julia VanWagner kicks out to Cathryn Todd for the 3-ball.

Mattigan Porter from the low-block for 2 more.

Canton pulls away for a 68-25 win.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Beaver River 41, Thousand Islands 33

Lowville 89, Immaculate Heart 24

Girls’ high school basketball

Edwards-Knox 50, Morristown 27

Colton-Pierrepont 54, Brushton-Moira 46

Heuvelton 72, Hermon-DeKalb 27

Lisbon 42, Harrisville 16

Massena 44, Malone 32

Norwood-Norfolk 40, Chateaugay 26

Canton 68,Potsdam 25

St. Lawrence Central 57, Salmon River 26

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 6, Tupper Lake 3

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 6, Saranac-Lake Placid 5

Malone 12, Beekmantown 0

High school volleyball

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0

Carthage 3, General Brown 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.