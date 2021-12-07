Advertisement

Hochul has ‘bold plans’ for SUNY overhaul

Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor Kathy Hochul(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW YORK CITY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul is planning an overhaul of the SUNY college system.

The specifics will come out in in Governor Hochul’s State of the State address.

That address will be January 5 and Hochul will give the State of the State in the Assembly chambers.

During a news conference Monday, Hochul gave a small hint about what she has in mind for SUNY.

“I’m going to be making an overhaul of the SUNY system part of my State of the State.  We have very bold plans that we want to see executed,” said Hochul.

7 News reached out to the governor’s office Tuesday to learn more about the direction Hochul will take SUNY, but we didn’t hear back.

