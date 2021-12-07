Advertisement

Hochul leads in Democratic primary for governor, poll shows

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kathy Hochul has the lead in the Democratic primary for governor.

She’s supported by 36 percent of Democratic voters, according to a recent Siena College poll. Since New York has a strong Democratic majority, the next governor is likely to be from that party.

Eighteen percent back Attorney General Letitia James, 10 percent support New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and 6 percent each support Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Twenty-four percent are undecided or back another candidate.

“Hochul continues to have a double-digit lead over her opponents in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, " pollster Steven Greenberg said, “and, unlike what is often seen in early polls, it is not completely based on name recognition.”

He said Hochul and James have similar favorability ratings among all voters and nearly identical favorability ratings among Democrats.

De Blasio, he said, is the best known candidate, but also the most disliked.

“A majority of New Yorkers think Hochul both demonstrates honesty and integrity, and works hard for the people,” Greenberg said. “Pluralities think she cares about people ‘like you,’ provides her vision for the future, and collaborates effectively with other government leaders.”

The poll also shows that 26 percent of New Yorkers say creating economic opportunity is the state’s top priority for 2022. Another 26 percent say it’s fighting crime and 18 percent say it’s managing the pandemic.

The poll was conducted November 29-December 3 among 785 New York state registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

