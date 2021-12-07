Irene Bowen, 96, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Irene Bowen, 96, died at home on Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021, under the care of her caregivers and Lewis County Hospice, Inc.

Ms. Bowen was born on April 29, 1925 in Lowville the only child of the late G. Byron and Hazel (Hengge) Bowen. Irene was a graduate of Lowville Free Academy in 1943, and Smith College 1947, followed by a Graduate Degree in Library Science from Carnegie Institute of Technology.

Irene was a Librarian involved with children’s library work at White Plains Public Library, New York Library, Schenectady County Public Library Advisor, and North Country Library System. She was an Elementary School Librarian for Altamont School, and Schenectady Public Schools.

Irene helped with corrective reading at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, primarily at Beaver River Central School.

A local author, Irene published four books of fiction for children between 1958 and 1970, and aided in the preparation of History of Lewis County, NY from 1880 through 1965, edited by her father, G. Byron Bowen.

Ms. Bowen was a local volunteer with Board of Elders, Lowville Presbyterian Church, Lowville Free Library, Constable Hall Board of Trustees, Lewis County Hospice, and Literacy Volunteers in Lewis County.

She was a member of Lowville First Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women, Lowville Current Topics Club, Adirondack Mountain Club, and Delta Kappa Gamma International.

Spring services to be announced.

Memorials in Irene’s name may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 7707 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367; Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Constable Hall Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 36, Constableville, NY 13325

