Louis Bert Clemo, 78, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Louis Bert Clemo, 78, a longtime resident of Hidy Avenue, passed away late Sunday evening, December 5, 2021 at The Grand Nursing Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Utica.

Bert was born on October 24, 1943 at the family home in Norfolk, the son of the late Louis and Helen (Kellison) Clemo and attended schools in Massena. On June 11, 1966, he married Peggy A. Gardner at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Griffith Billmeyer, officiating. Peggy predeceased him on July 26, 2021.

Bert was a truck driver for Cappione’s for 41 years retiring in 2006. Bert had a great passion for hunting and was proud to be able to share his passion with his grandsons, Corey and Justin, as well as with his nephews, Jeff, Jimmy, Jerry, and Dennis. Bert also enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and cherished all the time he could enjoying nature.

Bert is survived by his daughters, Sherrie and Wendall Woodring of Kentucky and Mary Ann and Bill Richards of Brasher Falls; his grandchildren, Krystal, Corey, Alisha, and Justin; his great grandchildren, Colin, Karly, Cody, Kody, and Julia; his sisters, Linda and David Root of Norfolk and Diane and Jerry Binan of Massena; a niece and 3 nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kristen Grace Richards on July 19, 2018; and a nephew, Dennis Binan on January 19, 2020.

Friends may call on Thursday 11-1:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Area 2, Massena.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

