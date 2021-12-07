Advertisement

Man accused of possessing drugs, rifle and resisting arrest

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Rome man is accused of resisting when officers tried to take him into custody on an arrest warrant earlier this month.

Members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force say 32-year-old Nico Buffa was hiding with a .30-.30 lever-action rifle and resisted when they tried to handcuff him in the town of Greig on December 1.

At that point, he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Buffa was charged Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Police say it’s illegal for him to possess a rifle because of a previous conviction of a serious offense.

He was arraigned and jailed without bail, allegedly because he missed a previous court date.

The county sheriff’s office and the state DEC also participated in Buffa’s arrest.

