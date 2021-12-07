Man dies as police take him into custody

TOWN OF WESTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Franklin County man died as state police were taking him into custody Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the 41-year-old man suffered a medical event at a home on County Route 40 in the town of Westville.

Police say they went there for a mental health call at around 7 a.m.

The unidentified man died despite troopers’ efforts at CPR.

The investigation is ongoing and the state Attorney General’s Office has been notified. The AG’s office investigates deaths involving law enforcement.

