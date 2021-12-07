Advertisement

NY detects 4 more cases of omicron, bringing total to 12

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Omicron Variant(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Four more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in New York.

That brings the state’s number of cases up to 12.

Two of the latest cases were found upstate, in Oneida County, and the other two were in Long Island’s Suffolk County.

Of the previous eight cases, one was in Suffolk County and seven in New York City.

There’s still a lot to determine about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can evade vaccines, and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.

Cases have been found in states around the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with his family...
Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, of Copenhagen
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges
Kayla Blowers
Watertown police say missing woman has been found
Nearly all outages restored after 1,000 reported out in Jefferson County

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: diagnoses delays, inadequate health insurance & COVID-positive children
Tomorrow's Health
Public health officials say emerging evidence shows omicron may spread more quickly than delta...
Omicron spreading across US but delta still dominant
Jefferson County
61% of November coronavirus deaths in Jefferson County unvaccinated, health officials say