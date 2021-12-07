Advertisement

Ogdensburg lawmakers reject adding 2 police officers to budget

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg City Hall
Dec. 7, 2021
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city council rejected several amendments to the the city’s preliminary 2022 budget Monday night.

That includes one that would have added two police officers.

It was a 4-3 vote.

Mayor Mike Skelly voted against the amendments, along with councillors Nichole Kennedy, Mike Powers, and Dan Skamperle.

The three councillors said more than two police officers are needed, while those for the amendment said that is the number that is affordable.

Mayor Skelly did not say why he voted against the amendments.

Budget talks will continue at future meetings.

