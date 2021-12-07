A plea for help from Ogdensburg’s Salvation Army

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Christmas clothing drive is coming up short - way short - of its goal. There are only days left for the Ogdensburg Salvation Army to put clothes on the backs of local kids.

Major Patti Murray with the Ogdensburg Salvation Army is going through Christmas gifts. They’ll be given out to kids in the community.

Murray says they’re hoping to clothe more than 280 kids this year. But right now they only have 21 donations.

“When they go back to school and they see others and their friends and everything with some new clothing on, you know, they’re going to want to have something. So, my biggest fear is that I won’t have anything to give them,” said Murray.

To help out, find the angel tree at the Ogdensburg Walmart. The tags will tell you what to shop for. Return the tag with the gift and leave it under the tree.

“Even though kids don’t really like opening the clothes on Christmas Day, they’re really needed and the parents just can’t afford to buy them,” said Murray.

The Walmart tree will be taken down December 15. Monetary donations are accepted, too.

The gifts will make it to people’s Christmas trees. But, Murray is hoping the public will step up to give children of the Ogdensburg area a warmer Christmas.

