Potsdam police: businesses beware of counterfeit money

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Police Department is telling area businesses to be on the lookout for phony money.

On Monday, Potsdam businesses discovered counterfeit $20 bills had been passed in sales transactions.

The police said this has been an ongoing issue and they’re working law enforcement officials in surrounding communities where they’ve had numerous similar complaints.

According to police, the people passing the counterfeit bills are targeting high-volume sales locations during peak hours and making small purchases to avoid attention.

Police said gas stations and fast food establishments should be particularly vigilant.

If you come across fake money, police ask that you contact them at 315-265-2121.

