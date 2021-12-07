Advertisement

Potsdam police: businesses beware of counterfeit money

Money
Money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Police Department is telling area businesses to be on the lookout for phony money.

On Monday, Potsdam businesses discovered counterfeit $20 bills had been passed in sales transactions.

The police said this has been an ongoing issue and they’re working law enforcement officials in surrounding communities where they’ve had numerous similar complaints.

According to police, the people passing the counterfeit bills are targeting high-volume sales locations during peak hours and making small purchases to avoid attention.

Police said gas stations and fast food establishments should be particularly vigilant.

If you come across fake money, police ask that you contact them at 315-265-2121.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with his family...
Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, of Copenhagen
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges
Kayla Blowers
Watertown police say missing woman has been found
Dakota Yandow
Depauville Fire Department mourns loss of youngest member

Latest News

CitiBus
Asking for patience after Watertown changes CitiBus runs
Matt Castelli, who has won an early endorsement for congress from the St. Lawrence County...
Democratic leaders back Castelli bid for congress
Bob Dole
10th Mountain Division to be represented at Bob Dole’s funeral
Watertown drug trafficker going to prison
Man accused of possessing drugs, rifle and resisting arrest