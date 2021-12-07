Advertisement

Scavenger hunt & pub crawl next week in downtown Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready for SANTA CLAUS.

Joseph Wessner is president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association. He explained that SANTA CLAUS stands for Semi-Annual Night-Time Adventure Celebrating Local Art’s Urban Setting.

It’s a scavenger hunt and pub crawl in downtown Watertown. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event, sponsored by the Downtown Art Committee, will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, December 18 on Watertown’s Public Square.

It raises money for the mural project in Riverwalk Park.

You can find a link for tickets on the Downtown Art Committee’s Facebook page.

You can also call 315-755-2721.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with his family...
Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, of Copenhagen
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges
Kayla Blowers
Watertown police say missing woman has been found
Nearly all outages restored after 1,000 reported out in Jefferson County

Latest News

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
NY detects 4 more cases of omicron, bringing total to 12
Saranac-Lake Placid's Brooklyn Shumway heads for a score in a girls' hockey matchup against...
Highlights & scores: girls on the ice & the hardwood
Wake Up Weather
Snow on the Tug Hill, dry everywhere else
City of Watertown Fire Department
Watertown Fire Department gets new management post