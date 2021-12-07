Scavenger hunt & pub crawl next week in downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready for SANTA CLAUS.

Joseph Wessner is president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association. He explained that SANTA CLAUS stands for Semi-Annual Night-Time Adventure Celebrating Local Art’s Urban Setting.

It’s a scavenger hunt and pub crawl in downtown Watertown. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event, sponsored by the Downtown Art Committee, will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, December 18 on Watertown’s Public Square.

It raises money for the mural project in Riverwalk Park.

You can find a link for tickets on the Downtown Art Committee’s Facebook page.

You can also call 315-755-2721.

