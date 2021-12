WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Cold air behind a front will produce lake snow downwind of Lake Ontario. Expect a few inches of accumulation on the Tug Hill with lows in the 20′s.

Lake snow continues on Tuesday with accumulation likely on the Tug Hill. Highs will be in the upper 20′s.

There is the risk of snow showers area wide on Wednesday.

