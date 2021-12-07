Snow on the Tug Hill, dry everywhere else

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain yesterday and temperatures plummeting below freezing overnight could make driving and walking surfaces slippery.

Some areas -- mostly on the Tug Hill -- can also expect lake effect snow.

That’s why there’s a winter weather advisory for parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 4 p.m. today. An advisory for central New York ends an hour earlier.

Snow in those areas could be heavy at times. The band could shift north through the afternoon and evening before dropping back south and fizzling out overnight.

Places outside the lake effect band might not see any snow and could see sun from time to time.

It won’t be a warm day. Highs will only be in the upper 20s.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs will be around 30.

It will be partly sunny and around 30 on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

We’ll have rain showers and highs in the upper 50s for Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a small chance of mixed precipitation and Monday will be mostly sunny. Both days will have highs around 40.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.