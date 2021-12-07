Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: diagnoses delays, inadequate health insurance & COVID-positive children

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The pandemic has likely delayed cancer diagnoses in the U.S. and that could lead to worse outcomes for patients.

A study in a journal of the American Cancer Society tracked millions of U.S. Veterans.

It found the number of colonoscopies decreased by 45 percent in 2020 and screenings for prostate cancer dropped by 29 percent.

Inadequate health insurance for kids

The number of children in the U.S. without adequate health insurance is on the rise.

A study in “Pediatrics” found nearly a third of youngsters were under-insured during the period between 2016 and 2019.

That’s an increase of nearly 2.5 million kids. The study partly blamed higher out-of-pocket expenses for health services.

COVID-positive children

Nearly 7 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says half of all teenagers between 12 and 17 are now fully vaccinated and 13 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.

