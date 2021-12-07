Advertisement

Traffic flowing around Route 11 roundabout

Route 11 roundabout
Route 11 roundabout(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The bulk of the work for a new roundabout on Route 11 is finished and traffic is flowing.

The state Department of Transportation, which is partly funding the nearly $5 million project near the Seaway Plaza, says there’s still lighting work to do.

Crews also working on the circle’s centerpiece.

There’s No timeframe on when those parts will be complete, but additional detours are not expected.

