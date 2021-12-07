Virginia May Gleisner, 96, of Philadelphia

Virginia May Gleisner, 96, of Co. Rt. 29, passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Virginia May Gleisner, 96, of Co. Rt. 29, passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 19, 1925 in Elyria, OH, she was a daughter of Karl and Caroline Kolb Simms and a 1943 graduate of Elyria High School.

Virginia married Howard C. Gleisner on October 25, 1947 in Elyria, OH, where the couple operated a dairy farm. In May of 1959 they moved to a farm in Spencer, OH, then to their farm in Philadelphia, NY, December 3, 1977.

She was a housewife and farmer, working alongside her husband throughout their married life. After 32 years of marriage, Howard passed away July 3, 1980. She continued to work the family farm, milk cows, and raked hay until the age of 86.

Virginia enjoyed farming, cooking, baking, mowing her lawn, reading, puzzle books, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include nine children; son, Charles “Chuck” and Sandy Gleisner, Wellington, OH, daughter, Bonnie Ferrell, Sarasota, FL, son, Howard “Bud” and Jeanne Gleisner, Sullivan, OH, son, William “Bill” and Julie Genter, Philadelphia, NY, son, Gary and Tammy Gleisner, Lodi, OH, daughter, Elaine and Randy Horton, Philadelphia, NY, daughter, Darlene and Nathan Snyder, Pulaski, NY, son, Dean and Shelly Gleisner, Philadelphia, NY, daughter, Lynn and Gregory McMillan, Fredericksburg, PA; a sister, Lois “Daisy” Wolfe, Oberlin, OH; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; her beloved dog, Jack; “adopted son” and friends, Bruce and Jean Lawler, Philadelphia, NY.

Her parents, her husband, son-in-law, Rick Ferrell, daughter-in-law, Carm Gleisner, granddaughter, Jodi Gleisner, three sisters, Jean Lescher, Delores Ballentyne, Janice Schlechter, two brothers, Donald “Bus” Simms and Karl Simms, Jr. welcomed her home with open arms in Heaven.

Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Jefferson County Public Health team. Your dedication to your work and your patients is commendable. We are forever grateful for your compassion, kindness, and support.

Funeral Services will be 1 pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Loren Widrick, officiating. Burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, next to her husband, following services.

Calling hours will be 11 am – 1 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Indian River FFA, Indian River High School, ATTN: Nichole Hirt, 32925 US-11, Philadelphia, NY 13673; the Philadelphia Fire Department, P.O. Box 11, Philadelphia, NY 13673; or the American Heart Association, Heart Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220.

