Watertown drug trafficker going to prison

BINGHAMTON, New York (WWNY) - A 33-year-old Watertown man is going to prison for distributing cocaine and methamphetamine in and around the city.

Kavon Mason was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Binghamton to 68 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing and conspiring to distribute illegal drugs

Officials said Mason admitted that between January 2019 and July 2020, he conspired with others to distribute meth and cocaine in and around Watertown.

They said Mason would travel to Arizona and other locations to purchase the drugs, and he and others would mail the drugs back to central New York using the U.S. Postal Service.

The packages were sent to various addresses, often using false names, and Mason and others would retrieve the packages and distribute the drugs, officials said.

As part of his sentence, Mason was ordered to serve 4 years of supervised release and to pay a money judgment of $42,000, representing his proceeds from the drug trafficking conspiracy. He was also sentenced to pay a $5,000 fine.

