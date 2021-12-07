Watertown Fire Department gets new management post

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief will be getting some managerial help.

The city council approved hiring a deputy fire chief Monday night.

Lawmakers previously created an administrative captain instead of budgeting for a deputy chief, but there were some jobs that require a higher-ranking officer than captain.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman said the position is important.

“I do have concerns that I’m not able to keep up with the workload, maybe putting the department and the city at a little bit of risk,” he said.

Timerman says the deputy will be in charge of fleet maintenance. Other tasks will be divvied out based on the person’s strengths.

