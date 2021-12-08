Advertisement

4 new COVID deaths reported in region

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four more people have died from COVID-19 in the tri-county area.

They were all in Jefferson County, where the death toll since the pandemic began has risen to 136.

There were 84 new COVID infections reported. There are 28 hospitalizations.

Lewis County had 22 new cases. Five people are in the hospital.

St. Lawrence County has yet to release its daily report.

