Academic All-Star: Emmalee White

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Emmalee White, a senior at Alexandria Central School.

Emmalee is one of the top students in her class and is involved in student council, school musicals and National Honor Society.

She has also been a member of the Girl Scouts for 11 years and is working on her Gold Award.

Emmalee plans to attend college and plans to become an elementary school teacher.

