Advertisement

Adoptive family gets support from lawmakers

Erica and Jamison Porter
Erica and Jamison Porter(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County couple is getting support in a fight to get their foster kids back.

Erica and Jamison Porter live in the town of Watertown.

They were fostering four children from St. Lawrence County, but county Social Services took the kids after claims of abuse and neglect.

A state investigation, however, cleared the Porters of those allegations, yet they still can’t get the kids back.

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County revoked their foster home certification.

Now, the Jefferson County Board of Legislators wants to step in.

Once they hear from their lawyers, the board plans to write a letter in favor of the Porters reuniting with their kids.

Bobby Ferris, who represents their district, read this on the family’s behalf:

“We’re not benefiting as a foster family, in fact, we have watched the family crumble before our eyes. We have watched our 2-year-old beg for his siblings to come home, the only siblings he has ever known.”

If their lawyers clear it, the board will send a letter to each party involved.

There’s more to cover in this story and we will be following it in coming days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges
Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with his family...
Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, of Copenhagen
Watertown drug trafficker going to prison
COVID-19
Local COVID news: hospitals halt elective surgeries, county leaders plan announcement
Man dies as police take him into custody

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Snow today, with some alerts
Fort Drum is among the military bases to get a negative rating, when it comes to on-post...
How would Fort Drum benefit under defense bill? Here’s a quick look
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Gotham Street
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather