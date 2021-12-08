Anna May Bombard, 92, of Massena

Anna May Bombard, age 92, of 17 Clarkson Avenue passed away at home on early Tuesday morning December 7, 2021 under the care of Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anna May Bombard, age 92, of 17 Clarkson Avenue passed away at home on early Tuesday morning December 7, 2021 under the care of Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may be received on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Mike Gaffney officiating. Burial to immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. For those who will be in attendance, face coverings are recommended by the wishes of the family.

Anna May was born on May 12, 1929 in Massena the daughter of the late Joseph and Phoebe (Trimboli) Catanzarite. She attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Massena High School. On January 28, 1961, Anna May married Duane D. Bombard, who predeceased her in 1994 after 33 years of marriage. Anna May worked at Spears Insurance and Holy Family School as a secretary and was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

She is survived by her devoted children; Michele A. Bombard of Massena; Paul J. of Massena, and Duane P. and Linda of Canandaigua, NY; One grandson Eli and one granddaughter Phoebe of Canandaigua, NY along with her sister Josephine “Josie” Catanzarite and brother Joseph and Joni Catanzarite both of Massena, two nieces, Marlayna and Chris Salz of Cicero, NY and Andrea Catanzarite of Syracuse, NY.

Her many interests all centered on a single one—her family...its heritage, its traditional cooking, its large group of cousins, and the smallest news of any of them.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Trinity Catholic School, 188 Main St. Massena, NY 13662.

