CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service and celebration of life for Barbara Sargent, 92, of Canton will be held in the spring. Mrs. Sargent died on Tuesday morning, December 7th, 2021 at The United Helpers Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton where she had been a resident since June.

Barbara E. Sargent was born on December 5th, 1929 in the town of Lisbon. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Harriett (Winters) Rhodes. A marriage to Vernon Smithers would end in divorce. She would remarry Norman Gascon who passed away in 1978. Following the death of Norman, Barbara married Allen Sargent in 1979, they were married 27 years until his death on May 29, 2006. Barbara worked as an Aide at Cedars Nursing Home for 17 years, she was a member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going for rides with her daughters, she loved to sing and dance, as a young girl she used to sing with Tex Montana during the “Kiddies Hour” on WSLB Radio in Ogdensburg. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her children; Vernon and Steven Smithers of Ogdensburg, Sandra (Fred) Carter of Ogdensburg, Janet (George) Beaulieu of Ogdensburg, Susan (Dan) Jolly of Lisbon, and Peggy Sue (Rashid) Aidun of Potsdam. Eighteen grandchildren, thirty one great grandchildren and one great great grandson survive her, along with her son-in-law George Beaulieu and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; Alonzo and Harriett Rhodes, her husbands; Norman Gascon and Allen Sargent, her brothers; Floyd, Alonzo, Guy, Harold and Cecil Rhodes and her sister Murial Jesmer and her longtime companion Louis Elliott.

Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

