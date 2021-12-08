Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: a black bear & an 8-pointer

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our first picture comes from Pete Green. He is posing with the 250-pound black bear he took in the Southern Tier.

Jordan Allen of Hounsfield sent us a photo of an eight-point buck he shot in the town of Hounsfield recently.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can share it with us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

