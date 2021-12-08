Advertisement

Clayton man needs double lung transplant due to COVID

Kyle Whiting
Kyle Whiting(Photo provided by Katelin Lillie)
By Jeff Nelson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 26-year-old Clayton man continues to fight for his life after contracting COVID-19 and his family is asking for help.

Kyle Whiting is awaiting a double lung transplant and may get one at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, no beds are currently available.

It’s a procedure that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Whiting was unvaccinated when he contracted COVID-19 and is currently at a Syracuse hospital.

Whiting’s loved ones say transporting him to Pennsylvania will be a challenge. The hospital wanted him to go by plane because the machinery keeping him alive takes up a lot of space. But because of insurance, he’ll have to go by ambulance when a bed does open up.

The family says they hope the procedure, when it does happen, will be a success.

“They’re hoping that when Kyle gets his transplant, everything goes well and his body doesn’t reject it. I mean, we haven’t really talked that much about that because we haven’t really hit that stage yet. We just got accepted into a hospital, so we’re worried about getting him in there, getting him through the evaluation and stuff,” said Katelin Lillie, Whiting’s sister.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with bills and traveling expenses.

