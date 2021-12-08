CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dakota L. Yandow, 19, of Clayton, passed away as the result of an automobile accident on December 4th. There will be a Fireman’s Funeral Service at 1pm, on Saturday, December 18th, at the Depauville Fire Department Social Hall with Chaplain Samuel Lundy officiating.

Dakota was born October 1st, 2002, in Watertown, the son of Carlton and Laura Bourcy Yandow. He graduated from 1000 Islands High School in June of 2021 and BOCES where he studied heavy equipment operations.

Dakota was a very hard worker and spent time working with Patchen Painting, for Eric Youngs, where he did landscaping, and at the present time he was working for Troy Morrow on his farm.

Amongst his many passions, were deer hunting, getting his hands dirty working on his go-carts, atv’s, or anything that could be torn apart.

He was a member of the Depauville Volunteer Fire Department and had the passion to help anyone no matter what. He finished his BEFO Training to be an exterior firefighter in April of 2021.

Surviving besides his parents, are 5 brothers and sisters, Alexis and her son Carter of Carthage, Elijah, Madison, Kalleigh, Garrison, all at home; his maternal grandparents, Randy L. and Cheryl A. Bourcy of Clayton; Paternal grandparents, James E. Yandow of Carthage, and Robbin A. Yandow of LaFargeville; his paternal great grandmother, Elizabeth Hyde of LaFargeville; aunt, uncles and cousins.

Donations can be made in his name to the Depauville Volunteer Fire Department,

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

