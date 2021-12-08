Deadline is Friday for Toys for Tots donations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline for donating to Toys for Tots is Friday.

Michelle Tinsley, who coordinates Toys for Tots in Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch her interview above.

You can leave new, unwrapped toys in one of the drop-off bins throughout the county. The greatest need right now are gifts for infants and teens.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

For more information, visit jefferson-ny.toysfortots.org or call 315-405-1730.

