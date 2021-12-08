Advertisement

Demolition begins on downtown Ogdensburg building

Demolition began Wednesday on the old JJ Newberry store building on Ford Street.
By Keith Benman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A remnant of Ogdensburg’s downtown past bites the dust.

Demolition began Wednesday on the old JJ Newberry store building on Ford Street, once the city’s most bustling commercial block.

The building survived urban renewal and later became a nightclub. But, in recent years it was taken over by the city for back taxes and was beginning to collapse.

“It’s already collapsed from the roof down into the basement. And if the building were to have a catastrophic failure, maybe it could possibly take the building it’s attached to down,” said Mike Skelly, Ogdensburg mayor.

“Removing the building will create a vacant space. The city already owns the adjacent space next to it, which will open up opportunities for future new development,” said Andrea Smith, Ogdensburg planning director.

It will take about a week to get the building down. Within a month the cleanup of the site should be complete.

